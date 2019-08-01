Capturing biodiversity of Western Ghats in frames

A group of wildlife photographers have captured the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats on their frames.

‘Biome’ is a collectiion of frames of 11 photographers which have been on display at the Lalithakala Akademi gallery here from August 1 to August 4.

The exhibition showcases the unique and amazing biodiversity of the Western Ghats. From diverse career fields ranging from the banking sector to software professionals, they all share a common interest to nature photography.

The photographers, through the exhibition, aim to bring awareness on the vanishing biological richness of the Western Ghats and the need for conserving it .

“We always tend to believe that our biome (habitat) is what that simply exists around us. While thinking on a broader perspective, we understand that our biome is the biosphere where we exist. Here, we believe it’s the rich flora and fauna of the Western Ghats and the sum total of all that we have built out of it from our biome,” say the photographers.

The Western Ghats of India, which run parallel to the Arabian Sea along with the west coast, form one of the eight biodiversity hotspots in the world.

The range covers 160,000 sq km and forms the catchment area for a complex of river systems that provide water to almost 40% of the country.

The four-day exhibition was inaugurated by Prabhu P.M., Assistant Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife, at the Chithrasala Art Gallery (Kerala Lalithakala Academy) here on Thursday.

Praveen P. Mohandas, renowned nature photographer, and N. Rajashekhar from Nikon (India) offered felicitations.

The participating shutterbugs are Abhilash M.R., Arun Vijayakumar, Mridula S., Muhammed Sayeer P. K., Muralimohan P.V., Salish Menachery, Sandeep Das, Sasikiran .K, Sreedev Puthur, Sujith Surendran and Vinodh Venugopal.