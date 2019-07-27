Captured elephant dies at Muthanga

A 29-year-old elephant at Muthanga Kraal under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary died on Saturday noon.

The elephant, Siva, had been suffering from septicaemia (blood poisoning) for the past few weeks, said sanctuary sources.

Injury on leg

Though the Forest and Wildelife Department had constituted a special team of veterinary experts to treat the wound on its left hind leg, the animal succumbed to the injury, said the sources.

The elephant was brought to Muthanga from the Aralam wildlife sanctuary around 18 months ago and was kept in a makeshift kraal.

In 2017

It was captured in 2017 at Pepperkunnu under Block 3 of Aralam sanctuary after it created panic among the public.

The elephant was kept for around eight months at Aralam and later shifted to Muthang kaarl.