CAPSULE Kerala writes to FSSAI against Tata Centre’s cancer drug

CAPSULE Kerala, a wing of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), has complained to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) against the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre’s recent announcement about their “groundbreaking” drug for ₹100 to prevent cancer recurrence.

In a letter to the FSSAI authorities, CAPSULE Kerala chairman U. Nandakumar and convenor M.P. Anil Kumar said that the tablet, reportedly a combination of Copper and Resveratrol, was awaiting approval and was expected to be available in the market by June-July. They claimed that while the prospect of such a product was undoubtedly promising and held immense potential for improving public health, there were concerns about the lack of available information about its safety and efficacy, particularly in the context of human trials.

“As per the information available, the centre has conducted trials on mice, but there is a notable absence of data from human trials. It is concerning that human trials are set to commence without sufficient transparency and oversight. The safety and efficacy of any food product cannot be assumed solely based on trials conducted on animals,” the letter said. Human physiology and responses to medications can vary significantly from those of mice, necessitating thorough and comprehensive human trials, the CAPSULE functionaries claimed.

Also, the claims by the centre violated Sections 22, 24, and 53, of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, related to genetically modified foods, organic foods, etc. claiming to cure diseases; restrictions of advertisement and prohibition of unfair trade practices; and misleading advertisements. The claims also violated Section 89 of the Consumer Protection Act; Section 3d of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and different sections of the Drugs and Cosmetic act, 1940.

Dr. Nandakumar and Mr. Anil Kumar said that the FSSAI should take proactive steps to ensure integrity and rigour of the human trials for the so-called cancer prevention drug given its potential implications for public health and safety. This included robust oversight mechanisms, adherence to ethical standards, and transparency in reporting trial outcomes. The FSSAI should refrain from issuing a license for this product until comprehensive human trials are conducted; the efficacy and safety of the drug are thoroughly evaluated; and the claims made by the centre about its preventive properties are verified by independent regulatory authorities.

