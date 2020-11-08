Capital’s caseload up by 421 more

406 get infection through contact, 881 recover

The COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram went up by 421 cases on Sunday when 3,624 people were subjected to tests. With 881 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 7,623 in the district.

Two more deaths—those of natives of Sreekaryam (a 62-year-old man) and Azhoor (a 68-year-old woman)—have been attributed to the disease. The pandemic has claimed 453 lives in the district so far. Witnessing the highest number of fatalities in the State, the district currently has a case fatality rate (proportion of deaths among identified confirmed cases) of 0.72, much higher than Kannur that has the second highest figure of 0.46.

The district has had 63,491 confirmed cases so far, among which 55,513 people have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Among those who were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours, 406 people contracted the infection through local transmission. Of these, the source of infection in 73 are unknown. Twelve health-care workers have also been infected. Three travellers were also among those who tested positive.

The district administration quarantined 1,955 people on the day, taking the total number of those being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 26,039 in homes and 226 in various institutions.

Sectoral magistrates initiated action against 382 people who were found to have violated the COVID-19 protocol and the prevailing prohibitory orders. While cases have been registered against seven people who flouted the norms, as many as 51 people were fined by the sectoral magistrates and police in separate operations. The district authorities have adopted action against 23,264 people so far since the prohibitory orders came into effect on October 4.