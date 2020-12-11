Capital to intensify COVID-19 containment efforts

Move anticipating a sharp spike in cases in the aftermath of the local body elections

Anticipating a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the aftermath of the local body elections, the district administration has decided to intensify its containment efforts.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said the capital district could not afford to let its guard down despite the significant slump in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during the last few months.

The district, with 3,455 active cases as on Friday, had a case burden of 7,323 a month ago. Attributing the dip in active cases by over a half to the disease containment systems that were in place, Dr. Khosa said the district appeared poised to control the pandemic to a large extent at this rate.

However, the Health Department has forecast a significant surge in COVID-19 cases during the next two days by way of closer public interactions that were witnessed during the run-up and on the day of polling. This has prompted the district administrations to prepare an action plan to step up the activities of the COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs).

Currently, around 70% of beds in FLTCs lied vacant in various parts of the district. The scenario enabled the district administration to provide treatment through government facilities for those who test positive for the infection here after.

The General Hospital, which has been designated a COVID-19 hospital until December 31, has 187 of its 310 beds unoccupied.

As part of the ongoing efforts to fine-tune the existing containment system, the Collector also issued directions to shift the existing FTLCs, COVID-19 second line treatment centres (SLTCs) and institutional quarantine centres to more convenient locations.

The existing facilities in the College of Agriculture in Vellayani, Rosa Mystica Residential Higher Secondary School in Mukkola, Sree Krishna College of Pharmacy and Research Centre in Parassala, and Saraswathy College of Nursing in Karode, will be shifted to Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattam, St. Nicholas Convention Centre in Pulluvila, Sree Neelakeshi Auditorium in Venganoor, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies in Neyyar Dam respectively.

The facilities that currently function in men’s hostel of Dr Somerwell Memorial CSI Medical College Hospital in Karakkonam and the Government Arts College in Kulathoor will be relocated to the Forest Community Hall in Vellarada. The beds earmarked for men and women in the Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Niketan CBSE Model Residential School in Njaraneeli will be shifted to the Green Auditorium in Nandiyode, and the Government Ayurveda College.

Dr. Khosa also directed the District Medical Officer to establish 11 more FLTCs in anticipation of the increase in COVID-19 cases. These will be arranged with a target to accommodating 1,380 patients. The district administration will call a meeting of representatives of private hospitals in the district to review their capabilities.