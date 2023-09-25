Capital to host Global Travel Market from Wednesday

September 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The first edition of the Global Travel Market (GTM 2023) travel and trade exhibition will begin at Kovalam, near here on September 27.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the four- day event and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the inaugural function. Chief Secretary V. Venu will deliver the keynote address.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the seminar sessions focussing on the theme ‘Experience the Essence of South India: Where Culture Meets Nature’.

GTM 2023 is organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF) and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI).

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the travel and trade exhibition of GTM 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on September 28.

“The event will witness the convergence of global stakeholders and scores of new business partnerships are expected to be inked by them. The expo will focus on the South Indian tourism sector,” GTM CEO Siji Nair told the media today.

“More than 1,000 trade visitors, 600 plus domestic and 100 international tour operators, and 100 plus corporate buyers will attend the summit. GTM will set a platform for the stakeholders to launch new products, network with key decision-makers, increase brand awareness, and gather market intelligence,” he added.

The event will have 200-plus stalls put up by major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, travel agents, tour operators, and travel tech innovators.

The expo will be open for the public to visit on 30 September. For more details, visit: www.gtmt.in.

