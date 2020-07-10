Capital to be under curbs for a week more

The government has decided to extend the prevailing restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases by another week. Triple lockdown will be intensified in coastal areas that are currently being treated as a critical containment zone and its buffer zone.

On Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases reached a new high in the district with 129 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. That they include 17 cases with no evident sources of infection also raises the spectre of new clusters in the district.

As many as 122 people, including a health worker, contracted the infection through local transmission. Nearly 100 cases were detected from the high alert areas, including Poonthura and Manikyavilakom wards, as well as the adjoining areas of Beemapally and Ambalathara. Several densely populated colonies at Poonthura, including IDP Colony, New Colony and Maduvan Colony, have reported several cases.

Among the cases having no known sources of infection include three youths hailing from Palayam and Padma Nagar in Fort and those reported from Pachalloor, Nedumparambu, Perumkulam, Parassala, Pulluvila, Poovar, Poovachal, and Paruthikuzhy.

No history of travel

A 71-year-old native of Kottakkal in Malappuram who has no recent history of travel also tested positive for the infection.

A 32-year-old employee of a private hospital is the latest in a series of positive cases to be reported among health workers in the district.

The imported cases include a 36-year-old Kilimanoor native who came from the UAE, a 29-year-old Shangumugham native who returned from Qatar, two Tamil Nadu natives, aged 65 and 30, who came from Oman, a 55-year-old Karamana native who came from the UAE, and a 25-year-old Thycaud native who came from the UAE.

Meanwhile, tight surveillance continued across the city, particularly along the coastal areas. Inspector General and City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay warned of legal action against those found propagating falsehoods regarding the lockdown.

The police booked 154 people and seized 52 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the city. Besides, action was initiated against 21 shops that failed to ensure physical distancing on their