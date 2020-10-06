Capital tests more people, finds 989 infected

Death toll increases by nine, 850 people recover

The capital district recorded 989 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with testing picking up after a lull during the weekend.

Bringing much relief, the recovery rate remained on the higher side in the district as 850 people tested negative on the day. The number of active cases stood at 12,518 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The significant rise in COVID-19 caseload from 700 the previous day is attributed to the rise in the number of tests from 3,736 to 5,797. The district administration has tested 3,35,972 people so far.

The death toll also continued to grow at an alarming rate with nine more people succumbing to the disease. With the deaths of the natives of Vettucaud (70-year-old), Nemom (63), Valiyathura (64), Nellivila (59), Kovalam (37), Amaravila (62), Chembazhanthy (71), Thirumala (61), and Fort (78) being attributed to COVID-19, the count rose to 258.

Among those who tested positive, 892 people acquired the infection through local transmission, while the health authorities were yet to trace the source of infection in 81 other cases. Sixteen health workers have also been diagnosed with the disease.

According to the official statistics, 146 people aged above 60 years and 103 children aged below 15 years are among those infected on the day. The worst-affected among local bodies in the district were Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (346 cases), Neyyattinkara Municipality (71), Balaramapuram (32), Vilavoorkkal (27) and Karakulam (26) grama panchayats. In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the highest number of cases were reported in Manacaud (17 cases), Thampanoor (16), and Medical College (12) wards.

Eight more police officers, including four attached to the Museum police and three attached to the Nedumangad police, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

During his daily briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the case per million rose in Thiruvananthapuram during the last week. The doubling rate of COVID-19 has, however, increased in the district unlike some others in the State.

The district administration have declared new containment zones in RRV and Choottayil wards in Kilimanoor grama panchayat, Navaikulam ward in Navaikulam grama panchayat, Chilambara and Chemboor in Aryancode grama panchayat, Alampotta in Neyyattinkara Municipality, Gandhismarakom in Azhoor grama panchayat, and Vencode in Elakamon grama panchayat.

The existing containment zones were withdrawn in Paichira in Andoorkonam grama panchayat and Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.