Capital set to receive 40,000 doses

Vaccination sessions at 20 public health institutions

With yet another batch of COVID-19 vaccine having reached the State, the capital district is set to receive around 40,000 doses that will enable health authorities to overcome vaccine shortage to a certain extent.

However, it is yet to be known if the new batch will be supplied to hospitals early Wednesday. The district administration has currently scheduled vaccination sessions at only 20 public health institutions, of which two – Fort Taluk Hospital and Valiyathura Coastal Speciality Hospital – will provide Covaxin.

Those that will administer Covishield include Government Medical College Hospital, General Hospital, Thycaud Women and Children Hospital, Peroorkada District Model Hospital, Government Ayurveda College Hospital, Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital, and SAT Hospital, besides a few others in Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Malayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Nemom, Parassala, Varkala and Vithura.

Vaccines will be provided for only those above 45 years.

A total of 7,092 people were inoculated on Tuesday, 6,558 people with Covishield and 534 with Covaxin.