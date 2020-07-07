Capital sees huge spike in cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 July 2020 22:27 IST

Two wards declared containment zones in Parassala

The capital district remained on high alert as it reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with as many as 54 people, including five health workers, being diagnosed with the disease.

Signifying the extent of local transmission, 42 people were found to have contracted the infection after coming in close contact with those diagnosed earlier. Sources of infection were also unidentified in several cases.

Consequent to the stepping-up of rapid antigen testing in coastal areas on account of the several cases reported from the region, 26 natives of Poonthura, including 10 children, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

With this, the cluster, which came into being with a fish merchant being diagnosed with the disease after frequenting Kanyakumari, was widened.

Many of those infected are fish vendors who used to transport fish from the Kumarichantha market to various places including Karakkadamandapam, Poojappura and Anayara.

Also, two Paruthikuzhy natives—an auto-driver who used to frequent Kumarichantha and Poonthura, and a lottery seller—also tested positive.

Eight Vallakkadavu natives, including two who came in close contact with the COVID-19-infected retired Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) employee, were also diagnosed with the disease. The others included an auto-rickshaw driver and a Horticorp employee.

In Aryanad, medical officer of the government-run community health centre, two ASHA workers, station master of a KSRTC depot, a bakery owner, and another woman, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The KSRTC closed the Aryanad depot and placed several employees under quarantine.

Among the isolated cases are a woman from Thiruvallam, who works in the Parassala taluk hospital, a Chakka-native security guard of Technopark, and a Valiyathura-native cargo staff member of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Also in the list is the 63-year old father-in-law of a Parassala woman who was diagnosed with the disease a day ago.

The imported cases include 54-year-old Kadinamkulam native who came from Kuwait, 22-year-old Pulluvila native who came from Sharjah, a 22-year-old Kakkanikkara native who came from Saudi Arabia, a 34-year-old Kanyakumari native who came from the UAE, a 62-year-old Vembayam native who came from Oman, and a 60-year-old Arayur native who came from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared two wards—Neduvanvila and Town—of the Parassala grama panchayat as containment zones. While restrictions will remain in these areas until further orders, the adjoining wards will be treated as those requiring special attention.