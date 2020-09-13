Capital sees dip in cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 September 2020 22:38 IST

Out of 412 cases, 411 get the disease through contact

Thiruvananthapuram recorded a considerable dip in COVID-19 cases on Sunday when the daily caseload stood at 412, down from 566 cases reported a day ago.

However, the death toll continued to mount in the district with eight more people succumbing to the disease, taking the figure to 146. They include natives of Mudavanmugal (69 years), Thycaud (75), Kakkamoola (73), Vithura (66), Vallakadavu (74), Kanjiramkulam (56), Parassala (62) and Varkala (42).

16 health workers

Barring a 30-year old man who is suspected to have contracted the disease from another State, as many as 411 cases are been attributed to local transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

These included 16 health workers.

The sources of infection of 55 cases that were reported from areas including Manacaud, Sreekaryam, Karakkamandapam, Vellayam, Palayam, Thycaud, Mannanthala, Peroorkada, Karamana, Manikyavilakam, Ooruttambalam, Kodunganoor, Chirayinkeezhu, Karumam, Pozhiyoor, Mudakkal, Anavoor, Vizhinjam, Tholicode, Vembayam, Vithura and Venjaramoodu were unknown.

The highest number among the fresh cases were reported from Venpakkal, Thycaud (nine each), Mylam (eight), Peroorkada (seven), Naruvamoodu, Balaramapuram, Kalliyoor and Payattuvila (six each).

The recovery rate also remained the highest in the State with as many as 291 people testing negative for the infection and getting discharged from various hospitals and COVID-19 first line treatment centres (CFLTCs) in the district where there are 5,207 active cases at present.

As many as 24,170 people were currently quarantined in the district.

These included 3,950 people who were being monitored in hospitals. While 580 swab samples were collected and sent for examination, the results of 658 samples were obtained on the day.

Cases registered

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered 184 cases in connection with violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Twenty one were arrested and four vehicles confiscated.