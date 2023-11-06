HamberMenu
Capital requires steps to mitigate floods, coastal erosion, not Keraleeyam, says V.D. Satheesan

November 06, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurates a dharna in Thiruvananthapuram pn Monday against government’s failure in taking preventive steps despite the capital facing recurring floods and coastal erosion.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurates a dharna in Thiruvananthapuram pn Monday against government’s failure in taking preventive steps despite the capital facing recurring floods and coastal erosion. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Even as frequent flash floods and coastal erosion have overwhelmed the capital city and its residents, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not keen on taking any preventive measures, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a fast organised in front of the Secretariat on Monday under the auspices of the Congress committees of the city. He raised various demands including steps to prevent flash floods, find a lasting solution to coastal erosion, and to make damaged roads motorable. “When the people are suffering, the government remains a mute spectator. The issues in the State can be solved by the money spent on Keraleeyam,” said Mr. Satheesan.

The reward announced for the Onam celebrations held in the State capital two months ago has not been fully paid till now. What Thiruvananthapuram urgently needs is not Keraleeyam, but immediate steps to resolve flash floods, rebuild damaged roads and check coastal erosion, he added. DCC president Palode Ravi presided over the function.

