Capital reports 352 cases

Four more deaths and 623 recoveries

The capital district reported 352 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The day also witnessed 623 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 5,502.

The official death toll rose to 80 with four more recent deaths attributed to the disease.

The death of a 50-year-old Valiyathura native on August 20 and that of a 67-year-old Malayam native, a 76-year-old Venpakkal native, and an 83-year-old Venganoor native, all on August 24, has been attributed to the disease.

Among the new cases, as many as 347 people, including 13 health workers, contracted the infection through local transmission. There were 64 cases with unknown sources of infection reported from Vallakadavu, Anayara, Valiyathura, Karyavattom, Peringammala, Beemapally, Poovachal, Pettah, Kadinamkulam, Vilappil, Kattakada, Kunnathukal, Chala, Varkala, Maruthankuzhy, Thirumala, Perunkadavila, Kowdiar, Kudappanakunnu, Aryanad, Pulluvila, Kadakkavoor, Vellayani, Karamana, and Vithura. Five imported cases were also recorded.

The pandemic continued to affect the functioning of the police with eight more officers contracting the infection.

Five officers attached to the Kovalam police station tested positive. Earlier, nine officers at the station had tested positive. With all other officers, including the Circle Inspector, going in quarantine, 15 officers from stations in the Fort police subdivision have been deployed at Kovalam station.

A junior SI attached to the Fort police has been given charge of the Kovalam police station.

Ten people, including four members of a family, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Venjaramoodu. Local transmission continued in the cluster region of Kallikkad, where 14 people tested positive when 62 people were subjected to testing.

Meanwhile, the district administration relaxed curbs in the critical containment zones in view of Onam. Shops have been permitted to function till 7 p.m. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative will be permitted to leave the containment zones for essential needs.

However, there is no exemption for those figuring in primary contact lists. Such persons will have to observe a travel ban for 14 days.