Capital has two more cases

Two men who reached the district from abroad in the past few days tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

One is a 46-year-old Balaramapuram native and the other a 26-year-old youth who hails from Kattakkada. The former reached the city from Dammam on May 12 and was sent to institutional quarantine at IMG here. He was asymptomatic. The youth, who came from Abu Dhabi on May 17, had COVID-19 symptoms and was taken to General Hospital.

Meanwhile, 149 entered the State through the inter-State border at Inchivila. Of them, 71 were men and 78 women. While a chunk – 138 – arrived from Tamil Nadu, four were from Maharashtra, six from Karnataka, and one from Bihar. Thirty-eight were from red zones. While 36 were sent into home quarantine, two who intimated that they lacked facilities at home were shifted to government surveillance centres.

The district administration put 608 people under surveillance as part of disease containment measures. With this, the number of people under surveillance has touched 5,936. Of them, 5,356 people are in home quarantine. As many as 533 people are under surveillance in 17 institutions in the district.

As many as 586 people completed their surveillance period without any symptoms on Wednesday.

Fourteen people were admitted to hospitals in the district with symptoms. Ten were discharged. Forty-seven people remain under treatment.

A total of 130 samples were sent for testing. Results of 100 samples returned negative. A total of 12,653 people in 7,154 vehicles were screened at various check-posts.

Case registered

The City police registered a case against a man who violated home quarantine and ventured out, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyaya said in a statement here. He reached the city from Tamil Nadu on May 9 and was in home quarantine under the Medical College police station limits.

He was then shifted to institutional quarantine.

The City police registered petty cases against 102 people for not wearing masks. Three people were booked for violating lockdown norms.