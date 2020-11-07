Capital has 719 more cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 November 2020 20:08 IST

554 get disease through local transmission, 761 recover

The capital district reported 719 more COVID-19 cases, while 761 people recovered from the illness as active caseload stood at 8,085.

Among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 554 people acquired the infection through local transmission. Four health-care workers also are among those who have been diagnosed with the infection. The pandemic claimed two more lives with the deaths of natives of Kattakada (55-year-old) and Kanjiramkulam (60-year-old) being attributed to COVID-19.

As many as 1,605 people were placed under quarantine on the day, taking the count of people being monitored for any COVID-19 symptom in the district to 25,518 in houses and 214 in various institutions.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued its crackdown on violations of the COVID-19 protocol and prohibitory orders. Sectoral magistrates initiated action against 310 people. While cases were registered against 17 cases for flouting the protocol, 70 people were fined by the sectoral magistrates and the police in several operations. As many as 22,237 have faced action for various offences since prohibitory orders were clamped in the district on October 4.

The district authorities declared the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) quarters, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quarters, and Station Kadavu area in Pallithura ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as micro-containment zones following the detection of COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Several places were removed from the list of containment zones. These included Kadinamkulam, Padinjattumukku, Puthenthope North and Puthukurichi North in Kadinamkulam grama panchayat; Kottaikkam and Mulluvila-Pathankara area in Parassala grama panchayat; and Thrikkannapuram, Karamana and Attukal-Padasseri area in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.