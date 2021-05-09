Capital has 4,240 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 May 2021 23:40 IST

28% test positivity rate and 10 more deaths recorded in the district

As many as 4,240 people on Sunday tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from among 15,118 people who were subjected to COVID-19 testing during the last 24 hours, thereby registering a test positivity rate of 28% in the district.

With 2,632 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 38,079. Among the fresh cases, the source of infection was unknown in 454 of them. Five healthcare workers were among those who were diagnosed with the infection.

Ten more people succumbed to the disease in the district, taking the death toll to 1,108 in the district. The deaths, which took place from May 4 to 7, were of five men aged 60, 50, 50, 44 and 41, and five women aged 75, 65, 65, 62 and 50. A total of 6,280 more people were placed in quarantine.

The district administration has taken over the Chala Central School to rehabilitate vagabonds. The school building has been handed over to the secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to maintain the facility.

Violations

The City police initiated legal action against 744 people for COVID-19 violations detected until 4 p.m. These included 160 people booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

Another 546 people were caught for not wearing masks, while two were booked for flouting physical distancing norms. They were fined ₹2,74,000. Thirty six persons were booked for unnecessary travel.