Capital has 333 cases more

Local transmission the reason behind all the cases, 320 people recover

The district recorded 333 COVID-19 cases and 320 recoveries on Tuesday as the number of active cases increased marginally to 3,492.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district increased to 627 with three more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased included a 64-year-old man who hailed from Attingal, a 63-year-old woman who hailed from Peyad, and a 58-year-old man who hailed from Kadakkavoor.

While almost all of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, nine health-care workers are among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district administration placed 1,333 people under quarantine on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 22,836 in houses and 90 in various institutions. As many as 1,584 people were excluded from the quarantine list after completing the mandated isolation period.

New containment zones were declared at Vanchiyoor (near Paluvaram temple area) in Karavaram grama panchayat, Oottara in Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat, and Valakkadu in Mudakkal grama panchayat.

The existing ones were withdrawn in Vinobanikethan in Tholicode grama panchayat, railway station in Azhoor grama panchayat, Paichira in Andoorkonam grama panchayat, Mannottukonam in Kottukal grama panchayat, Vettiyara in Navaikulam grama panchayat, Panthuvila in Pulimath grama panchayat, Kayalpuram in Elakamon grama panchayat, Kallambalam in Ottoor grama panchayat, Mekkola in Kollayil grama panchayat, and Poonkulam and Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.