Capital district under triple lockdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 May 2021 23:07 IST

Stringent restrictions have come into effect in the capital district with the clamping down of a triple lockdown on account of the COVID-19 situation.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that the curbs will remain in force until May 23.

A decision on extending the restrictions will be made at a later stage.

Alternate days

During the period, shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, and bakeries will be open on alternate days starting from Monday onwards. These establishments must wind their activities including home delivery by 2 p.m.

While the government has permitted milk and newspaper distribution until 8 a.m., fair price shops including ration, public distribution system (PDS), Maveli and Supplyco shops and milk booths are permitted to function on all days till 5 p.m. Restaurants and hotels will be allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away (or parcels) will be permitted.

Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life-saving equipments, hospitals and other clinical establishments shall be functioning on all days.

The district authorities have advised the public to get provisions and vegetables from the shops near their houses and to refrain from travelling long distances for the purpose.

Minimal staff

Among commercial establishments, banks, insurance and financial services will function with minimal staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooperative Banks can function only on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

E-commerce entities and delivery services for essential items will be permitted to operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all days.

The police will strictly regulate entry and exit in the district. Strict perimeter control will be ensured in containment zones. While inter-State road transport is permitted for goods and emergency services, registration is mandatory on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal for individuals for entering the State through the inter-State border.

Household helps, home nurses, caregivers, technicians (engaged in electrical and plumbing services) must obtain the online passes (from pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in) for travel.

The City police have commenced barricading roads in each police station limits to streamline vehicular flow through designated entry/exit points.

City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said vehicles will be screened at entry/exit points in each police station limits.

Sealed

Certain other access points have been completely sealed. Such ‘blocking points’ include Chenkottukonam, Udayagiri, Attinkuzhy, Pallithura, Vilayilkulam junction, Kakkamoola, Pappanamcode, Punnamoodu, Uchakkada, Vellaikadavu, Nettayam, Keraladithyapuram, Kizhakke Mukkola and Mangattukadavu.