Capital district scores big in revenue awards

Thiruvananthapuram district has scored big in the first revenue awards to be given away on Revenue Day on February 24.

Thiruvanthapuram Collectorate has been selected the best District Collectorate in the State. The district has won awards in 12 categories, including that for the best Collector.

While Navjot Khosa was chosen the best District Collector, the Collectorate also won the awards for best Sub-Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) that went to M.S. Madhavikutty and the best Deputy Collector award that went to Deputy Collector (Land Acquistion) Jacon Sanjay John and Additional Districy Magistrate and Deputy Collector (General) E. Mohammed Safeer. It bagged the award for the best RDO office too.

The other awards: Best village officer – Sharafudeen A. (Pallipuram); best tahsildar – Shobha Satheesh (Neyyattinkara); best tahsildar (RR, LA) – Premlal M.P. (special tahsildar[LA], general; best village office – Vilappil; best head surveyor – Ajithakumari V. (Resurvey Superintendent Office, Kazhakuttam); best head draftsman – Anilkumar S. (Survey Directorate); best draftsman - Priya N. (Survey Directorate).

The revenue awards will be given to the best employees in the Land Revenue, Survey and Disaster Management departments. The award will be given away at a function to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 24.