Capital district reports 1,291 cases

The COVID-19 case load in the district rose by 1,291 cases on Friday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 9.9%.

In all, 11,036 people are under treatment for the infection in the district, as on Friday. The district has also reported 1,392 recoveries.

Friday’s list also included 10 health workers. In all, 12,984 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, according to the district administration.

A little over 40,000 people are currently quarantined in the district as part of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of infection. This number includes 1,512 people who were quarantined on Friday.

Meanwhile, stringent restrictions will be in place on Saturday and Sunday in the capital city as part of the weekend lockdown measures, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay has said. Only medical stores and shops selling milk, vegetables and essential food items will be allowed to function.

Hotels and restaurants are permitted to make home delivery of food. Inspections will be carried out at entry points to the city. In all, 70 checking points have been arranged across the city, Mr. Upadhyay has said, urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the weekend.


