Capital district reports 1,101 fresh cases

The district reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, even as the district administration announced the test positivity rate (TPR)-based curbs in local bodies for the next seven days starting Thursday.

The district reported a TPR of 7.3% and 991 recoveries from the infection on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 10,846. Of the new cases, contact transmission accounted for 991 cases. The list included five health workers.

In all, 30,873 people are in quarantine in the district, including 2,273 people who were added to the list on Wednesday.

The district administration has issued a revised list of local bodies where TPR-based curbs will be in force for one week. Local bodies are classified as A (average TPR below 5%), B (between 5 and 10%), C (10-15%) and D (TPR above 15%).

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the Attingal and Neyyatinkara municipalities are in the B category. Nedumangad and Varkala are in the D category. Nine grama panchayats—Pullambara, Tholicode, Vakkom, Pulimath, Madavur, Azhoor, Edava and Mangalapuram panchayats—also are in D category.

Public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations, and autonomous institutions in the A and B category locations can function with 100% attendance. Those in C category local bodies can function with 50% staff attendance.

Banks

Banks can function five days a week. July 31 and August 1 will be holidays.

Places of worship in A and B category areas can conduct rituals with a maximum of 15 people. Examinations are permitted in all four categories on all days including weekends. Indoor shooting of TV serials are permitted in A and B category local bodies.

Supermarkets in A, B and C category locations can open on weekends for home delivery of items.

The weekend lockdown measures will be in force on July 31 and August 1. In the D category locations, these curbs will be applicable throughout the week.

Gyms and indoor sports venues can function in non-AC halls/spaces with adequate ventilation. Attendance is restricted to 20 persons at a time.