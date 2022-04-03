Kerala

Capital district records 66 COVID cases

The capital district recorded 66 COVID-19 cases and 61 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 483 on Sunday. The death of a 72-year-old Karakulam native was recorded in the COVID-19 death toll on the day.

A total of 17 people continued to receive medical support in various hospitals for related ailments. As many as 901 people were quarantined in various parts of the district.


