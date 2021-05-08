Capital district locked down

The MG Road in the capital wears a deserted look following the Statewide lockdown on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 May 2021 22:52 IST

Barricades at 20 entry points, crowds dispersed at fish auctions

Barricades, check-points and police tents made a comeback after over a year as the capital district was ‘locked down’ on Saturday in a bid to contain the worrying COVID-19 spread.

After a few initial hours when those engaged in essential services and a few others came out in considerable numbers, the city roads remained largely deserted for most part of the day.

Tight screening was put in place at the nearly 20 entry points to the city including Pappanamcode, Kundamankadavu, Kazhakuttom and Vazhayila where vehicles were flagged down and allowed to pass only after producing their identity cards, affidavits or passes issued by station house officers (SHO).

Many casual workers who were headed for construction sites were also allowed to pass. Certain areas along the coastal belt such as Valiyathura witnessed large gatherings during fish auctions. However, the crowds were dispersed by the police which later regulated the functioning of fish markets in the region.

City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the public largely cooperated with the curbs by remaining indoors unless absolutely necessary. The police expected the people to boost their efforts by learning from their experience during the lockdown last year. The situation was no different in the rural parts of the district where most shops remained closed. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram Range, Sanjaykumar Gurudin said the police are set to tighten checking during the next few days when only those with passes issued for exempted categories and others with emergency purposes will be allowed to travel far from their homes.