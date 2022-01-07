Capital district has 28.25 lakh voters

Election panel finds this out after a special summary revision of electoral rolls

The number of voters in Thiruvananthapuram district has risen to 28,25,532, following a special summary revision of the electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission.

The commission published the revised voters’ list on January 5. The southern district has 14,82,234 female electors, 13,43,238 male electors, and 60 transgender voters, according to list that could be accessed on ceo.kerala.gov.in, the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala.

In all, 28,19,710 voters had figured in the voters list in the district for the Assembly elections held on April 6 in 2021.

Among the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, Parassala has the highest number of voters (2,20,180) and also the highest number of female voters (1,14,539). Varkala has the lowest number of voters at 1,85,802.

Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of transgender voters in the State, and among the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency tops this category with 25 voters.