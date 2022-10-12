Capital city to host transgender cultural fest this weekend

220 contestants in various events as part of the fete that is being organised by the Social Justice department

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 12, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Justice department is organising a transgender cultural festival here named Varnapakittu on October 15 and 16.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the festival at the Ayyankali hall on Saturday and give away the transgender awards in various categories. The festival will be held at four venues. As many as 220 contestants will vie for the honours in different competitions for transgender men and transgender women.

A procession will be taken out in the city on Friday to herald the festival. A flash mob performance is also being organised.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the festival was expected to give more visibility and social acceptance for the trans community and help them join the mainstream, besides nurturing their cultural talents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app