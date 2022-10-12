Capital city to host transgender cultural fest this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Justice department is organising a transgender cultural festival here named Varnapakittu on October 15 and 16.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the festival at the Ayyankali hall on Saturday and give away the transgender awards in various categories. The festival will be held at four venues. As many as 220 contestants will vie for the honours in different competitions for transgender men and transgender women.

A procession will be taken out in the city on Friday to herald the festival. A flash mob performance is also being organised.

The Minister said the festival was expected to give more visibility and social acceptance for the trans community and help them join the mainstream, besides nurturing their cultural talents.