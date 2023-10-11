Capital city to host National Student Climate Conclave next week

October 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State capital will host a National Student Climate Conclave from October 16 to 18.

The conclave to be held at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, will be held in association with the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala; UNICEF; Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment; and the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

The conclave is the latest phase of an initiative launched by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala in 258 higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the State – Kerala School Weather Station. The weather station project, included in the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan, gained a lot of attention.

The second phase of the project saw a one-day district-level workshop for teachers and select students being held at the start of this academic year. The climate conclave is a follow-up activity to the project and has been included in the school academic calendar.

Besides higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students and teachers from all districts, students and teachers from States such a Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Chandigarh and experts will participate in the conclave.

The conclave will have poster presentation by students; and project presentation of regional climate studies; studies connecting climate and natural disasters, farming, fishing, health, biodiversity, and technology and social and financial implications.

With discussions on climate change, rising temperatures, and natural disasters taking centre stage the world over, the conclave will provide an opportunity to public school students in the State to present research papers on such problems.

The conclave assumes importance against the backdrop of natural disasters faced by the State in recent times and the need to equip students to make interventions to address these.

In 2016, the State had experienced drought conditions. A couple of years later, it experienced floods and landslips. Coastal erosion is yet another major problem. The conclave will help create awareness among students that changes in weather and climate are responsible for such problems. Student awareness, in turn, is expected to help take such information to the people.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the conclave. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will preside.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory of the three-day event. E.K. Vijayan, Nadapuram MLA, will preside.

