ADVERTISEMENT

Capital city set to get a feel of Kochi Water Metro

September 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The project’s details will be on display at ‘Keraleeyam 2023,’ a cultural fest in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 to 7. Public will get a chance to board the boat.

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the capital city will get a chance to get a closer look at the Kochi Water Metro project, which redefined water transport in the State through connectivity with road and rail. The Kochi Water Metro will be brought into the city as part of the ‘Keraleeyam 2023’, a cultural fest to showcase the State’s unique features in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 to 7. The water metro will be part of the water conservation campaign theme of the Keraleeyam fest.

Boat from Kochi

The public will also be given an opportunity to board the water metro at the main venue of the fest at Putharikandam Maithanam. The boat used in Kochi will be brought here for this purpose. The Kochi Water Metro, which runs on 100% green energy, is brought to the Keraleeyam as a testimony to the development prospects of modernised waterways, Kerala’s traditional mode of transport, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Installations

There will be a large installation and display at the Putharikandam Maithanam highlighting the importance of water conservation. Installations promoting water conservation will also be arranged at other main venues, such as Central Stadium, Kanakakunnu, and University College. There will also be a demonstration of the decentralized wastewater treatment system, which naturally treats the wastewater produced at the food fair at Kanakakunnu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The slogan of the campaign is ‘Save Water, Stay Green’. Unique water conservation methods of Kerala, the intervention of departments and agencies with regard to water conservation, and people’s water conservation experiences will be part of the fair. A committee headed by Nava Kerala Mission Coordinator T.N. Seema is working on the water conservation campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US