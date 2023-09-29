Capital city set to get a feel of Kochi Water Metro

September 29, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Residents of the capital city will get a chance to get a closer look at the Kochi Water Metro project, which redefined water transport in the State through connectivity with road and rail. The Kochi Water Metro will be brought into the city as part of the ‘Keraleeyam 2023’, a cultural fest to showcase the State’s unique features in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 to 7. The water metro will be part of the water conservation campaign theme of the Keraleeyam fest.

Boat from Kochi

The public will also be given an opportunity to board the water metro at the main venue of the fest at Putharikandam Maithanam. The boat used in Kochi will be brought here for this purpose. The Kochi Water Metro, which runs on 100% green energy, is brought to the Keraleeyam as a testimony to the development prospects of modernised waterways, Kerala’s traditional mode of transport, said a release issued here on Thursday.

Installations

There will be a large installation and display at the Putharikandam Maithanam highlighting the importance of water conservation. Installations promoting water conservation will also be arranged at other main venues, such as Central Stadium, Kanakakunnu, and University College. There will also be a demonstration of the decentralized wastewater treatment system, which naturally treats the wastewater produced at the food fair at Kanakakunnu.

The slogan of the campaign is ‘Save Water, Stay Green’. Unique water conservation methods of Kerala, the intervention of departments and agencies with regard to water conservation, and people’s water conservation experiences will be part of the fair. A committee headed by Nava Kerala Mission Coordinator T.N. Seema is working on the water conservation campaign.