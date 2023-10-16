Capital city limps back to normalcy

October 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the capital city limped back to normalcy on Monday following a day of widespread floods, perennial issues which led to waterlogging in many areas remain to be addressed. The constriction of major canals at various locations has been pointed out as one of the reasons for the quick flooding following the extremely heavy rainfall that the district received on Saturday night.

At Technopark, where the entry point as well as the ground floors of three buildings were flooded on Sunday, water receeded by Monday morning. The encroachments on the Thettiyar canal as well as silting and dumping of waste in it had caused the canal to overflow during the heavy rains.

Power supply has been restored in full in most of the city areas that experienced heavy waterlogging in Saturday night’s rainfall, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Monday. The operation of the 110 KV Substation at Kazhakootam is also back on track, the utility said. The substation premises had been waterlogged with stormwater overflowing from the neaby Thettiyar canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the transformers in the Kazhakuttam and Beach electrical sections were yet to be charged as the localities still experienced waterlogging. Supply to three flats in the Kulathur section could not be restored as the power cables were damaged. Supply is expected to be restored soon.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days caused crop loss in 234.05 hectares, affecting 438 farmers, the Agriculture Department said on Monday, citing a preliminary assessment. The district reported crop loss to the tune of ₹89.87 lakh in the heavy rainfall from October 13 to October 16, Principal Agriculture Officer Anil Kumar S. said.

The loss included banana in 205.17 hectares, paddy in 12.48 hectares and 10.30 hectares of vegetables. The list also included tapioca (5.80 hectares), arecanut (0.20 hectares) and betel (0.10 hectares).

Among the blocks, Pallichal topped the list. The block reported crop loss in 207.40 hectares (₹36.17 lakh). Attingal block reported crop loss in 12 hectares (₹18 lakh), Nedumangad in 5.20 hectares (₹16.70 lakh), Vamanapuram in 7.95 hectares (₹14.11 lakh) Neyyattinkara in 0.42 hectares (₹1.53 lakh) and Parassala, 0.28 hectares (₹42,000).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.