Capital caseload for the day at 2,700

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district dipped significantly to 2,700 on Sunday as the number of active cases fell to 18,504.

As many as 4,869 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 22.06% when 12,239 people were tested.

The death toll, however, showed no signs of lessening as 24 recent deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on the day. These include deaths that were reported between May 7 and 21 of people whose ages ranged from 15 to 86. The pandemic has claimed 1,444 people in the district, the highest in the state.

Among the fresh cases, the source of infection is unknown in 117 cases. Eleven health workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district administration placed 5,609 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 87,945. As many as 7,374 people concluded quarantine during the last 24 hours.

District Collector Navjot Khosa reviewed the COVID-19 situation in 43 grama panchayats and 11 block panchayats where the TPR remained over 30%. Interacting with representatives of local bodies through video conference, Dr. Khosa issued instructions to step up testing, intensify contact tracing, and expand quarantine facilities to bring the situation under control.

The activities of rapid response teams (RRTs) must be strengthened in each ward with more volunteers deployed for COVID-19 management.

Stressing the need to establish more domiciliary care centres (DCCs) and COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) for those who did not have adequate facilities to self-isolate, Dr. Khosa also called for setting up more community kitchens for the benefit of the public during the lockdown.