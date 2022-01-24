Capital adheres to lockdown restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram

24 January 2022 00:34 IST

Many shops remain closed anticipating low patronage

The State-wide lockdown observed on Sunday was near-total in the capital district with the public largely remaining indoors and refraining from gathering in public spaces.

The curbs were necessitated by the alarming levels of COVID-19 spread with Thiruvananthapuram having the highest caseload in the State.

In the State capital, the City police had deployed sizeable contingents of personnel across nearly 60 checking points to screen vehicles as early as 7 a.m.

Besides, 18 entry/exit points along the city’s boundaries were barricaded to restrict movement to essential services.

The arterial roads remained deserted for most part of the day. The police adopted a stringent stance to prevent inessential travel. Those who were headed to procure essential commodities, attend marriages and religious functions, and report for duty in essential services were permitted to travel.

Affidavit, identification and travel documents were also examined by the law enforcers.

Despite the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) deciding to run a considerable number of buses, the Central bus station in Thampanoor witnessed low patronage. Several commercial outlets, even those in Chala, remained closed in anticipation of low sales, despite the district authorities permitting those trading essential commodities to function from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many customers preferred home delivery, despite the police permitting take-away, traders said.

56 persons booked

According to official statistics, as many as 56 people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act, while 22 were arrested for various violations.

Sixteen vehicles were also impounded in the city.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits, cases were registered against 12 people. Nine offenders were arrested and four vehicles seized for unnecessary travel.