Capital adds 528 more to case list

524 cases due to contact, four more deaths reported in district

COVID-19 cases continued to mount in the district as 528 people were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday. The death toll also grew to 110 with four more deaths—those of natives of Kanjiramkulam (68-year-old), Kannettumukku (58), and Amaravila (56) who died on September 1 and a 66-year old Nettayam native who died on September 2—being attributed to the infection.

Over 99% of the cases, i.e., 524 cases have been attributed to local transmission. These included nine health care workers. The sources of infection are unknown in 13 cases reported from Vakkom, Mukkolakkal, Sreekaryam, Kunnukuzhy, Jagathy, Vellarada, Balaramapuram, Fort, Parassala, Panavoor and Manacaud. Four imported cases have also been reported.

Bringing much relief, the recovery rate continued its rapid increase with 618 COVID-19 patients recovering from the illness and getting discharged in the district. There were currently 4,949 active COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram.

A woman, who had been admitted in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital for pregnancy, reportedly contacted the infection during treatment. While she had tested negative following her admission, the patient was diagnosed with the disease while she was subjected to a test after giving birth through C-section. Seven health workers have been quarantined following the diagnosis.

A 58-year-old Kilimanoor native succumbed to COVID-19 in the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital on the day. Suffering from kidney ailments, he had been referred to the hospital from a private hospital in Kollam where he tested positive when examined prior to dialysis. With the swab sample yet to be tested at the Alappuzha unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the death has not been included in the official death tally so far.

As many as 1,633 were quarantined in the district during the day, taking the number of people being monitored as part of the containment measures to 22,300. These included 18,213 people who were self-isolated in their homes. A total of 3,510 people were also quarantined in hospitals. There were also 577 people who were under observation in 72 COVID-19 care centres in various parts of the district.