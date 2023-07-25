ADVERTISEMENT

Capex outlet inaugurated at NS Co-operative Hospital

July 25, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cashew industry should give more attention to marketing to increase the sales of the product, Finance Minister K.N .Balagopal has said while inaugurating a Capex sales outlet at NS Co-operative Hospital.

“Quality cashew products will be made available at maximum discount. Last Onam, 450 tonnes of cashew was included in the festival kit,” said the Minister, who promised the government’s help to promote and protect the sector. NS Co-operative Hospital president P. Rajendran presided over the function while Capex chairman M. Sivasankarapilla, hospital vice-president A. Madhavan Pillai, Capex directors C. Mukesh, R. Muralidharan, T. C. Vijayan and Perinad Murali were present.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US