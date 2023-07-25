Capex outlet inaugurated at NS Co-operative Hospital

July 25, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

Cashew industry should give more attention to marketing to increase the sales of the product, Finance Minister K.N .Balagopal has said while inaugurating a Capex sales outlet at NS Co-operative Hospital.

“Quality cashew products will be made available at maximum discount. Last Onam, 450 tonnes of cashew was included in the festival kit,” said the Minister, who promised the government’s help to promote and protect the sector. NS Co-operative Hospital president P. Rajendran presided over the function while Capex chairman M. Sivasankarapilla, hospital vice-president A. Madhavan Pillai, Capex directors C. Mukesh, R. Muralidharan, T. C. Vijayan and Perinad Murali were present.