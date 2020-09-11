CAP for BEd admissions to go online

KOCHI

11 September 2020 17:25 IST

Universities will conduct a minimum of four continuous allotments

The admission to all BEd training colleges affiliated to the universities in the State will be held through a centralised allotment process (CAP) online.

The decision by the Higher Education Department has found place in its order dated September 7. The proposal to opt for a single-window CAP is learnt to have emerged in view of the pandemic situation.

Students had pointed out that the existing pattern of collecting application forms from the BEd colleges of their choice was not practical in view of the restrictions imposed as part of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The institutions had carried out the admission process on their own based on the notification issued by the universities concerned and as per the norms prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education.

Transparency

The department hoped that the CAP will ensure transparency, merit, reservation, rule-based and barrier-free admission of students in the colleges affiliated to the universities.

The order also said that admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the unaided arts and science colleges affiliated to the universities within the State would be held through CAP.

The universities will conduct a minimum of four continuous allotments. The number of supplementary allotments will be decided by the universities. Colleges will not be permitted to conduct spot allotments for the merit seats after the completion of allotments.

Universities have to implement its own mechanism to fill the vacant seats, preferably through online allotments, it said.

Application fee

The application fee for the CAP allotments will be decided by the universities. The details of the candidates admitted to the management quota have to be uploaded by the college authorities on the online admission portal on the date of admission itself.

Any admission reported after the date of closing of the admission will be considered irregular. Such candidates will not be permitted to register with the university and appear for the examinations.

The CAP for postgraduate programmes in arts and science colleges affiliated to the universities in the State was implemented in the academic year 2010-11. The single-window online system was implemented for undergraduate programmes in 2011-12.