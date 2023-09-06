Cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon opened for tourists

September 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

Adventure tourism activities will give a boost to the tourism sector, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed cantilever glass bridge, touted to be the country’s largest, and adventure park at Wagamon in Idukki on Wednesday. Mr. Riyas said that adventure tourism activities were gaining popularity in the world tourism sector. “It is a matter of pride that the country’s largest cantilever glass bridge is in the State,” said the Minister.

“The project, as part of the efforts to develop tourism destinations, is being implemented by investing 60% of the cost by the Tourism department and the rest by the local body. Steps will be taken to set up a toilet complex at Wagamon,” said Mr. Riyas.

PPP mode

‘According to officials, the glass bridge has been built in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited. “Fifteen people can enter the glass bridge at a time and they will be allowed to spend 5-10 minutes on the bridge. Visitors can view the Mundakkayam, Koottikkal and Kokkayar areas from the bridge. The entry fee has been fixed at ₹500 a person.”

The Minister also inaugurated adventure tourism activities, including a rocket ejector, giant swing, zipline, sky cycling, sky roller, free fall, bungee trampoline, 360-degree cycling, and aqua zorbing at the adventure park.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman presided. Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, District Collector Sheeba George, district panchayat president K.T. Binu, Tourism department Deputy Director Pradeep Chandran, Adventure Tourism Promotion Society Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Binu Kuriakose, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary (DTPC) Jitheesh Jose and Bharat Mata Ventures managing director Jomy Poonoly, among others, attended the function.

