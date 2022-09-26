Kerala

Canoe capsize: Two persons dead, one missing in Kannur

In a tragic incident, two persons died and one person went missing when a canoe overturned at Pullupikadavu in Kannur.

According to police, the incident, which took place on Sunday night, came to light when three of them including Rameez and Ashkar, residents of Athazhakunnu, and Sahad did not return and the locals found the body of the two in the river on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Service Personnel and the police who arrived at the scene have launched a search operation to find Sahad, who is missing.


