Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Tuesday recovered the body of one more person who had gone missing after a canoe capsized in Pullupikadavu river in Kannur. The deceased was identified as K. Sahad, 26, of Athazhakunnu. Earlier, the bodies of Rameez and Ashar were fished out following the accident on Sunday. The accident came to light after locals came across a body. Subsequently, a joint rescue operation was launched by the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.
Canoe capsize in Kannur: one more body recovered
