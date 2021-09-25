Cannabis, MDMA seized in Wayanad; four arrested

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Attention Force (DANSAF) arrested four persons and seized 250 grams of cannabis and 65 grams of MDMA from them at Vyshalimukku near Padinharethara in Wayanad district on Saturday.

The arrested are E.C. Shafan, 30, of Malayil Thodukayil, K.T. Shibili, 21, of Kizhakke Thodukayil, V.C. Bijin, 28, of Purayil House, and V. Abdul Jazeel, 26, of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

The four were arrested when they were selling drugs to tourists on the premises of the Banasura Sagar Dam, police sources said.

DANSAF officials also seized an electronic machine to weigh drugs and ₹1,96,000 from them. They also seized a utility vehicle in which the accused had kept drugs in small packets for sale.

They were arrested on charges under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the police said.