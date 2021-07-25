Caning by police: video goes viral

ALAPPUZHA

25 July 2021 23:32 IST

A video showing police personnel beating up the members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti during a protest against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally last week has gone viral.

On July 23, protesters blocked trucks transporting mineral sand from Thottappally to Chavara. It had resulted in caning by the police, in which seven members of the samiti and two police personnel were injured.

The samiti, which is on an indefinite stir against mineral sand-mining, alleged that the police had used excessive force in their bid to scuttle the ongoing protests. The police have booked 14 persons in connection with Friday’s incident.

Advertising

Advertising