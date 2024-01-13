Canine guardians point to rituals of a bygone era

January 13, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In the heart of Nileshwaram in Kasaragod lies Sasthamkavu, a sacred grove. The focus of attention within the enclave is the intriguing display of over several thousand dog figurines, each crafted in mud, offering glimpses of rituals dating back to the 17th century.

Historians estimate the age of these canine sculptures between 100 and 300 years, with some bearing signs of wear and tear due to the passage of time. Historian Nandakumar Koroth says the sacred grove belongs to Karinthalam Tharavadu of the Maniyani community, many of whose ancestors were kalari gurus.

According to Ramnathan Karinthalam, a family member, Sasthamkavu is dedicated to Lord Siva and the dog is considered a sacred companion and guardian. The rituals involve an annual vow and a significant tradition, taking place in the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (between November and December) on Karthika star.

The enigmatic ritual, believed to have prevalent till 1960s, experienced a hiatus of over 30 years. It was in 1990 that the family members decided to revive the practices. Dr. Nandakumar says these rituals offer a window to a bygone era.

He says, in the early days, human presence in the surrounding forest was limited to festive occasions, with legends suggesting a palpable fear of constructing houses near the sacred grove. Adjacent to it, a small perennial pool adds to the mystique.

On the designated day, family members clean the sacred grove and, in two groups, engage in a symbolic battle with karamull, a medicinal plant, highlighting the bond between the sacred grove and kalari. A dog figurine, crafted by the pottery makers of Erikulam, a nearby area, is carried in a procession and offered at the grove, says Ramnathan Karinthalam.

Following the rituals, a feast is arranged for the local people. Though the feast was restricted to the Nair community in the past, at present, people from all communities attend the event and partake of the prasadam . Shasthamkavu stands out not just as a sacred grove but as a living testament to the rich tapestry of ancient rituals and traditions in the area.