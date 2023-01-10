Canine distemper outbreak in Kollam

January 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Animal Husbandry department has intensified the containment measures after an outbreak of canine distemper that reportedly killed around 3,200 dogs in various parts of the district.

According to department officials, most cases of the highly contagious viral disease are from the Thrikkaruva, Panayam, Kottankara and Kollam Corporation areas. Symptoms of the disease are similar to rabies as infected dogs will develop nasal and eye discharge, seizures or muscle tremors leading to death. The disease, which does not respond to treatment, spreads very quickly through wind and is not transmissible to humans.

“It’s caused by morbillivirus and it affects the function of brain. It’s not possible to save infected dogs are we are seeing such an outbreak after almost two decades,” said an official.

Vaccination crucial

The department has already started preventive and awareness measures including vaccination in the areas where the disease has been confirmed. “Very often people mistake it for rabies and since it’s an airborne infection, it easily spreads in nearby areas. Infected dogs die within two weeks,” he said.

According to officials, it can be prevented only through vaccination and the first shot should be given to pups within 45 days followed by a booster dose. “At present the disease is spreading among strays only as all responsible pet owners take vaccination. The spread will be maximum during the windy season and it will take 90 days for the wave to end,” said the official.

After assessing the situation, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said that at present there is no need to panic as all containment measures are in place.