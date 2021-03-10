Candlelight vigil by doctors of Medical Colleges in Kerala

Protest organised against alleged denial of salary arrears to doctors since July 2017

The faculty at Government Medical Colleges across the State organised candlelight vigils in front of their institutions on Wednesday evening, protesting against the government’s “injustice” in denying them salary arrears due since July 2017.

Doctors have been on a path of agitation for the past few months over the alleged denial of pay arrears. Though several discussions were held with the government, the doctors have said the final order on arrears had provided only a nominal amount. The medical professionals pointed out that the pay revision that should have come into effect in 2016 had been delayed till 2020.

Mass protest

They pointed out that the government had lavished pay revision and other benefits to other categories of government servants, while doctors, who had worked hard throughout the pandemic year, were left in the lurch.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said that the doctors would organise a mass protest in front of the Secretariat on March 17. They appealed to the government for a fair deal and not push them to intensify their agitation.