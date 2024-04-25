Candidates spent poll eve giving final push to campaign in Kottayam

April 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Candidates fielded by major political coalitions in Kottayam were immersed in a whirlwind of activities on the eve of polling day.

In a final push to secure support, candidates spent the day attending diverse events and meeting influential individuals as part of their quiet campaigning endeavours.

Left Democratic Front candidate Thomas Chazhikadan commenced his day by engaging with constituents at home, followed by reaching out to supporters and key figures through phone calls.

Following breakfast, Mr. Chazhikadan visited a hospital to canvass votes and participated in a religious ceremony at a nearby chapel. He then met with Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt of the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam, Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanassery, and Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Additionally, he made a stop at the NSS headquarters at Perunna to meet NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

Mr. Chazhikadan also toured all Assembly segments within the constituency, striving to connect with as many voters as possible. He visited various churches, convents, and engaged with organisational leaders.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front candidate Francis George started his day by connecting with people via phone calls. After breakfast at his residence at Athirampuzha, he visited several convents and a monastery in Kottayam. He also dropped by the INTUC union office in Kottayam market and interacted with voters at local shops. In the afternoon, he attended several funeral functions at Pala and Piravom, striving to cover as many areas as possible to personally connect with voters and solicit their support.

On the other hand, National Democratic Alliance candidate Thushar Vellappally dedicated his morning to meeting key voters in various Assembly segments within the Kottayam constituency. After engaging with the media at Kanjikuzhy, Mr. Vellappally travelled to Pala to visit a party worker injured during the election campaign.

He also attended some funeral functions in the day and participated in an NDA meeting in the evening to strategise for polling day.

