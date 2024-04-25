Candidates reach out to voters personally

April 25, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Candidates and party workers were busier than usual on Thursday, the day of silence period. They were busy reaching out to prominent voters they left out during the campaign. They firmly believed that the last-round electioneering would have its impact.

Both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared confident in Palakkad and Alathur, while the BJP said that its winning chances in Palakkad, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned, are high.

Former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan has offered his support to the LDF. However, UDF leaders said it would not make a difference either in Peringottukurissi or anywhere in the district.

BJP candidate in Alathur T.N. Sarasu met tea estate workers at Nelliyampathy on Thursday and requested their support. Ms. Sarasu also tried a hand at tea plucking along with the workers.

UDF candidate in Alathur Ramya Haridas too reached out to tea estate workers in Nelliyampathy. She spent much of her time at Nelliyampathy on Thursday.

Candidates to vote

BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar, who met many voters individually on Thursday, said he would cast his vote at booth number 25 at Kalpathy L.ower Primary School on Friday morning.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh will vote at KVUP School, Kayilikad.

LDF candidate in Palakkad A. Vijayaraghavan, who met several voters individually on Thursday, said he would vote at Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

LDF candidate in Alathur K. Radhakrishnan will poll his vote at AUP School, Thonnurkkara, Chelakkara.

Shafi Parambil, who is the UDF candidate in Vadakara, will vote at booth number 93 at GLP School, Manappullikkavu.

UDF candidate in Palakkad V.K. Sreekandan will cast his vote at booth number 168 at St. Teresa’s Convent School, Shoranur.

Ms. Haridas will poll her vote at booth number 65 at GGHS, Alathur.