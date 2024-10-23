ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates of major fronts file papers in Chelakkara  

Published - October 23, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

UDF candidate for the Chelakkara Constituency Ramya Haridas submitting nomination papers to Thalappilly tahsildar on Wednesday.

LDF candidate for the Chelakkara constituency U.R. Pradeep submitting nomination papers to Thalappilly Tahsildar on Wednesday.

NDA candidate for the Chelakkara constituency K. Balakrishnan submitting nomination papers to Thalappilly Tahsildar on Wednesday.

The atmosphere in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency is charged with excitement as candidates from the United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front, and the National Democratic Alliance formally submitted their nomination papers for the Assembly byelection on Wednesday.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep, and NDA candidate K. Balakrishnan presented their papers before the Thalappilly Tahsildar, accompanied by prominent party leaders.

Ms. Haridas, a former MP from Alathur, is no stranger to the constituency. She achieved a remarkable victory in 2019, securing a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Although she faced defeat against K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) in the last Lok Sabha elections, she remains optimistic that the voters of Chelakkara, part of the Alathur Lok Sabha seat, will support her this time.

Mr. Pradeep, a former MLA from Chelakkara, boasts deep roots in the area. Elected in 2016, he succeeded Mr. Radhakrishnan, who had represented the constituency since 1996. Since 2022, Mr. Pradeep has served as the chairman of the State SC/ST Development Corporation and previously held the position of president of Deshamangalam panchayat from 2000 to 2005.

The LDF is also counting on the influence of Mr. Radhakrishnan, a five-time MLA from the constituency.

K. Balakrishnan, the NDA candidate, is a member of the Thiruvilwamala panchayat and enjoys a strong network within the constituency.

