Candidates of major fronts file papers in Chelakkara  

The atmosphere in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency is charged with excitement as candidates from the United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front, and the National Democratic Alliance formally submitted their nomination papers for the Assembly byelection on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas, LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep, and NDA candidate K. Balakrishnan presented their papers before the Thalappilly Tahsildar, accompanied by prominent party leaders.

Ms. Haridas, a former MP from Alathur, is no stranger to the constituency. She achieved a remarkable victory in 2019, securing a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Although she faced defeat against K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) in the last Lok Sabha elections, she remains optimistic that the voters of Chelakkara, part of the Alathur Lok Sabha seat, will support her this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pradeep, a former MLA from Chelakkara, boasts deep roots in the area. Elected in 2016, he succeeded Mr. Radhakrishnan, who had represented the constituency since 1996. Since 2022, Mr. Pradeep has served as the chairman of the State SC/ST Development Corporation and previously held the position of president of Deshamangalam panchayat from 2000 to 2005.

The LDF is also counting on the influence of Mr. Radhakrishnan, a five-time MLA from the constituency.

K. Balakrishnan, the NDA candidate, is a member of the Thiruvilwamala panchayat and enjoys a strong network within the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.