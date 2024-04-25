GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Candidates focus on interacting with people on poll eve

April 25, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials moving to Edamalakkudy the first tribal panchayat under Munnar forest division.

Polling officials moving to Edamalakkudy the first tribal panchayat under Munnar forest division. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Candidates in the Idukki constituency focussed on interacting with people on Thursday, the eve of the Lok Sabha election.

United Democratic Front candidate Dean Kuriakose primarily focussed on reviewing the election campaign. Mr. Kuriakose also visited prominent persons and interacted with them. Mr Kuriakose also visited major religious institutions in Thodupuzha on Thursday.

However, Left Democratic Front candidate Joice George focussed on phone conversations with prominent people on Thursday. Mr George interacted with workers of a catering unit at Thankamani, near Cheruthoni, and reviewed the LDF’s campaign work in the constituency.

NDA candidate Sangeetha Vishwanathan visited the Thodupuzha Bar Association on Thursday. The candidate also visited prominent persons in Kumily and Kattappana.

Mr. Kuriakose will cast his vote at Kulappuram St George Lower Primary School at 7 am. Mr. George to cast his vote at Mulakuvalli Anganwadi around 8.30 am. Ms. Vishwanathan will cast her vote at Guruvijayam LP School, Vadoorkkara, in the Thrissur constituency on the morning.

