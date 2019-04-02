Candidates file papers

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Palakkad M.B. Rajesh filed his nomination before District Collector D. Balamurali here on Tuesday.

Addressing press persons at a meet-the-candidate programme organised by Palakkad Press Club here, Mr. Rajesh said the progress report of his last five years’ performance had been put in front of people.

Led by the flood-time hero K.P. Jaisal, the fishermen of Tanur raised the fund required for filing the nomination of P.V. Anvar, currently MLA of Nilambur, who is contesting as an LDF-backed Independent candidate in Ponnani. He filed the papers before District Collector Amit Meena here on Tuesday. The fishermen raised the collection in spite of a lean season.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidates too filed their nominations on Tuesday. When K.C. Naseer filed his papers for Ponnani, Abdul Majeed Faisy filed for Malappuram.

V.P. Sanu filed papers for Malappuram as a Communist Party of India (Marxist) representative.

Rajaji Mathew Thomas, LDF candidate of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, submitted his nomination papers to District Collector T.V. Anupama.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader C.K. Padmanabhan, who is contesting the election in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, submitted his nomination papers to District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali on Tuesday.

Affidavit

According to his declaration in the affidavit, his cash in hand is ₹1,500 and that of his wife is ₹900. His bank account has ₹1,06,000 and his wife’s account has ₹7,500.

Mr. Padmanabhan and his wife have movable properties totalling ₹1,07,500 and ₹1,23,400 respectively and immovable properties totalling ₹60,000 and ₹30 lakh respectively.