Candidates’ deposit for local body polls raised in Kerala

Revised amount has to be deposited for July 21 polls

The government has enhanced the deposit amount for candidates contesting elections to local bodies in the State.

Candidates submitting nominations for elections to grama panchayats will now have to deposit ₹2,000, double the earlier amount, while the deposit for elections to block panchayats has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 and that for district panchayats from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be required to deposit half the prescribed amount.

The State Election Commission has announced that the revised amount would have to be deposited by candidates for the forthcoming byelections in local body wards on July 21.