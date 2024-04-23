Candidates busy on last round of campaign in Thrissur constituency

April 23, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

As the public campaign for the Lok Sabha elections will end on Wednesday, candidates contesting in the in Thrissur Parliament constituency have been busy with their last round of electioneering.

On Tuesday, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V.S Sunil Kumar took part in his last round of roadshow in the Ollur, Puthukkad, Irinjalakuda, and Nattika Assembly constituencies. Hundreds of LDF leaders and workers accompanied him on two-wheelers. On Wednesday, Mr. Sunil Kumar will take out roadshows in the Guruvayur, Manalur, and Thrissur Assembly constituencies. He will conclude the campaign with a roadshow in the Swaraj Round.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedharan took out a roadshow through the coastal belt of the constituency on Tuesday. The roadshow, which started from Valapad was inaugurated by Muslim Youth League State president Panakkad Munawwarali Shihab Thangal.

To protect secularism

“The INDIA Inc should come to power to protect secularism and constitutional values of the country. The UDF has always stood in support of the coastal belt,” he said.

Hundreds of UDF leaders and workers accompanied the candidate on two-wheelers. The roadshow was taken out from the Kazhimbram beach to the Punnayurkulam Mandhalamkunnu beach. Mr. Muraleedharan assured the coastal people that steps would be taken to solve their issues.

The candidate will take out a roadshow across the constituency before ending the campaign in front of the Thrissur Corporation office by 6 p.m. on Wednesday

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Suresh Gopi took out a vehicle rally through Mathilakam, Edathirinji, Kattur, Thanissery, Kizhuthani, Cheemanda, Porathisserry, and Mapranam on Tuesday. On the concluding day, he will take out a vehicle rally, from Bini Tourist Home to Ragam Theatre. A bike rally and various art forms will accompany his rally.